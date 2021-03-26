SGPGI director, wife test positive for Covid

LUCKNOW SGPGI director RK Dhiman and his wife are in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Two days ago, Dr Praveena tested positive and today I tested positive for Covid through RT-PCR. Those who have come in contact with me or my wife in the last seven days should kindly take necessary precautions. We are absolutely fine. Take care,” read Dhiman’s message on social media.

Dhiman was administered the Covid vaccine on January 16 and he took the second shot on February 15. The news of his testing positive triggered a debate over the efficacy of the vaccine. The PGI director said his wife had also been inoculated.

“The vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalisation as well as deaths; at the maximum it causes mild disease,” said the PGI director.

“There is a possibility of people testing positive for Covid despite taking the vaccine shot, but the intensity of the virus would be lesser,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA (Lucknow).