Shah to lay foundation of state forensic sciences institute on Aug 1

LUCKNOW: With the objective to prepare a pool of forensic experts for police and to cater public sector organisations, the work for the state-of-the-art state institute of forensic sciences worth ₹188 crore would start soon after its foundation-laying by union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, said senior UP police officials here on Friday.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi and director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel along with Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur had visited the land identified for the project at Piparsand, Sarojininagar on Thursday to examine the preparation for Sunday.

A senior official said the layout of the institute was prepared close on the lines of the Gujarat Forensic Science University. The institute would have departments related to physics, firearms and explosives, cybercrime, DNA, chemistry, poison, zoology and behavioural science.

He said the project was equipped to fulfill the requirement of forensic experts to strengthen criminal justice system and create a pool of forensic experts required by the police for advance investigations. In the long run, the experts produced by the university may cater to other independent organisations, he added.

He said the institute was not specifically for those who were already in ‘khaki’ but would be open to all those who needed to educate themselves, as well as those willing to make a career in similar fields. He said the initial plan was to offer two courses— M Sc forensic science full time two-year post graduate degree course and post graduate diploma in forensic science one year course.

The official said the forensic institute may help the police in different ways by learning the crime trend, pattern, deriving a viable solution to curb the crime, help the common man learn about different criminals’ psychology and cyber security and cyber forensic methods. Later, the experts of the institute may surface as a think tank for the state government to provide suggestions on different aspects of crime and policing.