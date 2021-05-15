Home / Cities / Others / Shahabuddin’s aide shot dead
PATNA A history sheeter, an ex-aide of former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who died of Covid a fortnight back in New Delhi while in incarceration, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Siwan on Saturday
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:25 PM IST
A history sheeter, an ex-aide of former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who died of Covid a fortnight back in New Delhi while in incarceration, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Siwan on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Babar. “Babar faced around 24 criminal cases. His name recently cropped up in connection with abduction of one Mohammad Riyajuddin,” said a police official.

Siwan’s superintendent of police Abhinav Kumar said the incident took place around 7 am when Babar was going somewhere. “His vehicle was intercepted by other vehicles in which the assailants were travelling. Before Babar could understand anything, they started firing indiscriminately. Around 25 rounds were fired.”

Babar died on the spot.

The SP said preliminary probe pointed to the involvement of Riyazuddin, a rival of Babar. “In April, Riyazuddin was abducted after being released from jail. Babar was the named accused in the case,” he said.

