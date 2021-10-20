Shahjahanpur killing: HC lawyers to abstain from work today

Lucknow: The Awadh Bar Association (ABA) of the Lucknow high court on Tuesday decided to abstain from work on Wednesday in response to the work boycott call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, in protest against killing of a lawyer inside a court room in Shahjahanpur.

In an executive committee meeting convened virtually, the Awadh Bar Association demanded to put in place adequate security measures in all district courts across the state. Rakesh Chaudhary, president of the ABA, presided over the meeting.

“We have decided to abstain from work on Wednesday in response to the work boycott call given by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. Killing of a lawyer inside of court room in Shahjahanpur is a serious issue,” said Chaudhary.

“Adequate security measures must be put in place in all district courts across the state and the government must implement Advocates’ Protection Act,” said Amrendra Nath Tripathi, general secretary, ABA.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has given a work boycott call on Wednesday in protest against the killing of lawyer Bhupendra Singh inside the district court complex in Shahjahanpur. The incident took place on Monday.

The council also demanded ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

‘DFMD a showpiece at district court’

The Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) installed at the entrance of the Lucknow district court (gate number three) is just a showpiece, said lawyers.

“Cops deployed at gate number three at district court never check anyone. Now, there will be checking just for a few days after the Shahjahanpur incident and as the issue subsides, security personnel will again become careless,” said Rohit Kant, lawyer, district court.

UP Special Security Force?

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a dedicated unit for security at district courts across the state, is yet to be constituted. This proposal, passed after the sensational killing of a double murder accused in a courtroom in Bijnor district before the chief judicial magistrate on December 17, 2019, remains on paper.

Past incidents

June 12, 2019: Murder of first-ever woman president of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, took place inside the district court campus, Agra.

Feb 28, 2019: Advocate Jagnarayan Yadav, 63, was shot dead inside the district court campus, Basti.

Feb 13, 2020: Two groups of lawyers clashed on court campus in Lucknow. In the incident, one group used crude bombs.