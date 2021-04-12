Home / Cities / Others / Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday afternoon admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, as he is scheduled to undergo a gallbladder surgery the next day
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Sunday afternoon admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, as he is scheduled to undergo a gallbladder surgery the next day. Pawar, 80, was discharged from the hospital eight days ago after undergoing a medical procedure.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and as informed earlier, a surgery will be performed tomorrow to address his gall bladder ailment,” tweeted NCP’s chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

The veteran leader was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder. On March 30, he underwent an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage, immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas (pancreatitis).

The former Union minister was discharged from the hospital on April 3 and was expected to be admitted again for the surgery within a fortnight. He was advised for week-long rest by the doctors as there was swelling in his pancreas.

