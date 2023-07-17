Sharda fury unabated: Kheri village under extinction threat as erosion continues

Ahirana, a small village in the Phoolbehar block of the Kheri district, is on the verge of extinction because of massive erosion caused by the Sharda River since last fortnight.

Children assisting their parents in carrying the building material remains at Ahirana village after the erosion by Sharda forced them to demolish houses. (HT PHOTO)

Within two weeks, the overflowing Sharda River has eroded over two dozen houses in the village while, in the aftermath of the continued erosion, some more dwellings were demolished by their owners.

On Monday, Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh along with chief development officer (CDO) Anil Singh and SDM Shriddha Singh visited Ahirana village and reviewed the erosion situation.

This was his second visit to the village this week.

Kheri DM talked to aggrieved villagers and assured them to provide all aid and assistance.

He urged the villagers living in erosion and flood-prone areas to move to safer places along with their livestock.

He also instructed SDM Shriddha Singh to prepare a list of those who lost their properties in the erosion and provide them compensation as per the rules.

Meanwhile, in Koriyana village of Bijua block, the increase of water level in the Sharda has put a brake on its erosion.

Village head representative Jagjit Singh said since Sunday, the Sharda registered an increase in its water level due to which erosion had somewhat stopped.

He further added that only four to five houses were eroded by the river since Thursday, however, since Saturday, Sharda River near Koriyana swelled and erosion halted.