Shepherds unleash sheep & goats at DM’s office to push for SC certificates

BySHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI
Nov 29, 2023 09:50 PM IST

Bahraich: Members of the Dhangarh community, seeking Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates, adopted a unique protest method in Bahraich. They brought thousands of sheep and goats to the district collectorate, leading to chaos as the animals grazed on plants, prompting police intervention.

DM Monica assured that the social welfare officer had been instructed to expedite clarification and resolve the matter promptly.

The shepherd community had been protesting at the collectorate for 44 days, demanding SC certificates, yet the district administration remained unresponsive. Richa, a protester, underlined the Dhangar community’s shepherd sub-caste status and the need for SC certificates. Despite multiple talks with the district administration, the agitation persisted.

District magistrate Monica Rani explained that clarification was awaited from higher authorities, and until received, the issue would remain unresolved. Despite efforts to inform the protesters about the clarification process, they chose to persist with their demonstration.

DM Monica assured that the social welfare officer had been instructed to expedite clarification and resolve the matter promptly.

