Shivnath Express passenger train derails in Chhattisgarh; no injuries reported

Two coaches of the Shivnath Express derailed at Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh town on Tuesday morning.

The railway officials said the incident occurred at around 3:50am when two coaches of 18239 Ghevra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh yard.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The passengers of the train were provided with food and refreshments. The train then started for Nagpur three hours after the accident.

The train was coming from the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur.

The railway officials said relief trains from Gondia and Itwari in Nagpur were sent to the accident spot and affected coaches were removed and the train re-started its onward journey to Itwari in Nagpur.

The chief public relations officer of Bilaspur zone of SE-Central Railway, Saket Ranjan stated that senior railway officials reached the spot from Nagpur to take stock of the situation.

According to Ranjan, the reasons behind the accident could not be ascertained immediately.

This is the second such incident in the past few days that has occurred in the South-Eastern Central Railway near Nagpur.

Earlier, around 25 passengers were injured when a bogie of a passenger train -- Bhagat Ki Kothi Express – coming from Bilaspur to Nagpur collided with a goods train near Gondia on August 17.