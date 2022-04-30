Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
others

Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail

“The history of SP has always been one of struggle, but it is not visible,” said PSP-L president Shivpal Yadav on Friday. For the release of its jailed leader Azam Khan, the party should have taken the agitation route, he added.
Shivpal Yadav suggested a ‘movement’, under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to get Azam released. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.”

Speaking to newspersons in Farrukhabad, Shivpal said SP did not do anything for its jailed leader “who is being victimised on small issues.”

He suggested a ‘movement’, under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to get Azam released.

“Azam Khan has won his Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times. He is a very senior member of the House and is in jail for petty cases. The Prime Minister respects netaji. Had there been a ‘dharna’ and demonstration under netaji’s leadership on this issue, the PM would surely have listened to him and Azam would have been out of jail,” Shivpal said.

On the statement of Akhilesh about him, Shivpal said “then he should expel me from the party.”

RELATED STORIES

Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.

Shivpal further said he would disclose everything about his plans at an appropriate time. “I will decide shortly,” he said, indicating that he could form a front for Azam’s release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP