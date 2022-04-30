Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to newspersons in Farrukhabad, Shivpal said SP did not do anything for its jailed leader “who is being victimised on small issues.”

He suggested a ‘movement’, under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to get Azam released.

“Azam Khan has won his Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times. He is a very senior member of the House and is in jail for petty cases. The Prime Minister respects netaji. Had there been a ‘dharna’ and demonstration under netaji’s leadership on this issue, the PM would surely have listened to him and Azam would have been out of jail,” Shivpal said.

On the statement of Akhilesh about him, Shivpal said “then he should expel me from the party.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.

Shivpal further said he would disclose everything about his plans at an appropriate time. “I will decide shortly,” he said, indicating that he could form a front for Azam’s release.