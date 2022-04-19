Shivpal very much with SP alliance, claims Rajbhar
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav was very much with the SP-RLD-SBSP alliance. Shivpal, uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, had in recent days given hints of he and his party moving away from the alliance and getting closer to the BJP. He had even met chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Speaking at a meeting of SBSP office-bearers in Lucknow Rajbhar said: “Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav is with us (alliance). He is presently working to strengthen his party organisation to make it strong. After two days, he will be seen with us (alliance) at a big programme. The venue of the programme will be decided by tomorrow (Tuesday).”
The above information was given by SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.
Om Prakash Rajbhar further said: “We will strengthen SBSP in the entire UP. To achieve this goal, SBSP has appointed four zonal presidents by creating four zones in UP -- purvanchal (east UP), pashchimachal (west UP), madhyanchal (central UP) and Bundelkhand region. Each zonal president will hold meetings at villages and strengthen SBSP in his zone.” He said Premchand Kashyap would be state president of SBSP in UP.
“There is no division in our parties or alliance. Our party leaders and workers are working together to strengthen our parties. We are all together,” he said.
Om Prakash Rajbhar said had their (SP-RLD-SBSP) alliance got 5 lakh more votes, it would have formed the government in UP.
The SP alliance won 125 of the 403 assembly seats in the recently concluded UP polls. SP had won 111 seats, RLD 8 and SBSP 6 seats.
Meanwhile, SBSP state unit spokesperson Shashi Pratap Singh said: SBSP’s office-bearers will focus on their respective regions and work for expanding the party. They will hold meetings every fortnight.”
Rajesh Yadav and Nityanand Pandey were made SBSP vice presidents, Vinod Singh was made general secretary and Ramesh Rajbhar state secretary.
Shashi Pratap said in view of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, SBSP will strengthen its organisation.
He said his party will strongly raise these issues in public forums.
“BJP does not believe in the constitution,” alleged Rajbhar and said that “politics of hate should stop.”
-
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
-
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
-
Journalism faces new challenges, says CM Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organized by a news agency here. He said the agency has served the people by striving for the truth and strengthened the largest democracy of the world. Yogi said people of different age groups had different interests and needs and the media was discharging its responsibility towards them. Yogi said the world was facing Covid pandemic and was also affected by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
-
‘Retaining wall’ of Ram temple to be ready by monsoon
The Ram temple construction committee on Monday decided to expedite construction work of 'retaining wall' of the temple and complete the work before monsoon. Chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra reviewed the construction work of the wall at a meeting. The retaining wall is being constructed from the western part of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. It is being constructed 12 metres below the surface and will be around 11 metres above the surface.
-
Dumping of industrial waste in Buddha Nullah: NGOs seek FIR against PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana dyeing industry
Punjab Pollution Control Board's failure to tackle dumping of untreated industrial waste in the Buddha Nullah has drove NGOs up the wall. Members of different NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee on Monday submitted a police complaint seeking FIR against the PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai, other concerned officials and industrialists for polluting the drain. The water is used for irrigation purposes. (police quote awaited)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics