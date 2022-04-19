Shivpal very much with SP alliance, claims Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav was very much with the SP-RLD-SBSP alliance. Shivpal, uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, had in recent days given hints of he and his party moving away from the alliance and getting closer to the BJP. He had even met chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking at a meeting of SBSP office-bearers in Lucknow Rajbhar said: “Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav is with us (alliance). He is presently working to strengthen his party organisation to make it strong. After two days, he will be seen with us (alliance) at a big programme. The venue of the programme will be decided by tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The above information was given by SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.

Om Prakash Rajbhar further said: “We will strengthen SBSP in the entire UP. To achieve this goal, SBSP has appointed four zonal presidents by creating four zones in UP -- purvanchal (east UP), pashchimachal (west UP), madhyanchal (central UP) and Bundelkhand region. Each zonal president will hold meetings at villages and strengthen SBSP in his zone.” He said Premchand Kashyap would be state president of SBSP in UP.

“There is no division in our parties or alliance. Our party leaders and workers are working together to strengthen our parties. We are all together,” he said.

Om Prakash Rajbhar said had their (SP-RLD-SBSP) alliance got 5 lakh more votes, it would have formed the government in UP.

The SP alliance won 125 of the 403 assembly seats in the recently concluded UP polls. SP had won 111 seats, RLD 8 and SBSP 6 seats.

Meanwhile, SBSP state unit spokesperson Shashi Pratap Singh said: SBSP’s office-bearers will focus on their respective regions and work for expanding the party. They will hold meetings every fortnight.”

Rajesh Yadav and Nityanand Pandey were made SBSP vice presidents, Vinod Singh was made general secretary and Ramesh Rajbhar state secretary.

Shashi Pratap said in view of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, SBSP will strengthen its organisation.

Politics of hate should stop, says OP Rajbhar

VARANASI SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday alleged that the UP government was “using bulldozers against alleged criminals to divert attention from the real issues like inflation and unemployment.”

He said his party will strongly raise these issues in public forums.

“BJP does not believe in the constitution,” alleged Rajbhar and said that “politics of hate should stop.”