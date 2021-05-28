SHO removed for kicking physically challenged man

PATNA

The station house officer (SHO) of Dighwara police station in Bihar’s Saran district, who was caught on camera kicking a physically challenged man for violating the ongoing lockdown, was removed from his post on Friday.

A video clip of the incident, took reportedly place at Sheetalpur Bazar on Thursday, had gone viral on social media.

Saran’s superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar, who ordered the removal of sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Das from the post of the SHO, apologised for the officer’s behaviour. “We will ensure such incidents do not recur.”

Earlier, in Patna’s Paliganj police station area, a probationer deputy SP, Rajeev Kumar Singh, had been accused of assaulting Vikash Kumar (22) and his father Bhushan Verma on Sunday morning. The matter came to light on Friday after alleged photos of their injuries surfaced. Patna senior SP Upendra Kumar Sharma said he was looking into the allegations and would seek a report from the officer concerned.

In Purnia, an assistant sub-inspector was recently suspended by SP Dayashankar after a video went viral purportedly showing him thrashing a vehicle driver.

To be sure, police too had been at the receiving end of people’s anger while enforcing the lockdown.

A police team was attacked while trying to disperse a huge gathering during a marriage function at Malpur village under the Khusrupur police station area in rural Patna. In Siwan, a police team had to brave stone pelting while enforcing lockdown provisions during a marriage function at a village on Thursday evening.

At Bakhri in Begusarai district, a group of people attacked the police for beating up a youth for violating the lockdown.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police (headquarters), Jitendra Kumar, said, “The police in Bihar have arrested 764 persons, lodged 400 FIRs, seized 28,461 vehicles and realised ₹5.51 crore in fine from the people for violation of Covid-19 guidelines and lockdown between May 1 to 24.”