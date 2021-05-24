Home / Cities / Others / SHO suspended days after killing, arson in Purnia village
SHO suspended days after killing, arson in Purnia village

PURNIA The station house officer (SHO) of Baisi police station in Purnia district was suspended on Monday, five days after an old man was beaten to death and a dozen houses set ablaze in Masjhuwa village falling under his jurisdiction, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and prompted a visit by National Commission for Scheduled Castes
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The station house officer (SHO) of Baisi police station in Purnia district was suspended on Monday, five days after an old man was beaten to death and a dozen houses set ablaze in Masjhuwa village falling under his jurisdiction, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and prompted a visit by National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Purnia’s superintendent of police Daya Shankar confirmed the suspension of SHO Amit Kumar, who has been replaced with Sunil Kumar Suman.

“Five persons, including prime accused Md Yakub, have been arrested so far,” the SP said.

Three FIRs have been lodged at Baisi police station in connection with the incident.

Police forces have been deployed in adequate numbers and police have carried out raids to nab the rest accused.

On May 19, about 150 people, equipped with arms, attacked the people belonging to the mahadalit community at Masjhuwa village. A former village chowkidar Mewa Lal Roy (70) was allegedly beaten to death and several persons, including women and children, were injured. Later, they set their houses on fire.

A police official said an old dispute was the reason behind the incident, adding that clashes had taken plave between them on April 24 this year and in 2015 too.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a team of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, led by vice-president Krishna Kumar Rishi, visited the village on Sunday.

BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal also visited the village. “We want safety and security of the mahadalit community at any cost,” BJP he said.

Congress MP from Kishanganj, Mohammad Javed condemned the attack and demanded stern action against the accused.

