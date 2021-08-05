Shops stay open till 7pm; police, PMC begin to take action

PUNE Defying the state government’s restrictions on shop timings, hundreds of shop owners and traders kept shops open passed the 4pm deadline on Wednesday.

The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) had announced that shops would be open till 7m from August 4, as the state government has not given any relaxations from the current Covid curbs to Pune city.

Many shop owners in the city who kept open their shops past 4pm drew action from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune Police.

“As we had already declared our plans, we remained open after 4pm. The state government needs to understand our survival. Thousands of small and big shop owners and traders are struggling and there is hardly any business. We will now keep our shops open till 7pm. Policemen came and started threatening us with action. PMC officials were also fining shop owners, but we are ready to face the action and won’t stop from running till 7pm,” said Fatechand Ranka, president, FTAP.

“The state government has opened up 25 districts, which includes Mumbai and Thane. Then what is the fault of the Punekar traders. They should not combine Pune city and Pune district. Our only demand is that our shop timings should be extended till 7pm and we will get some time to do business,” added Ranka.

At around 5 pm the PMC officials along with the police officers and policemen started taking rounds of the city, photographing shops which were open and taking down the names of shop owners. PMC officials fined some of shop keepers.

Shop owner Rohan Nalawade from Navi peth said, “There are already so many restrictions due to Covid. Limited shop timings are adding to the daily life problems of shop owners and even citizens. If the situation goes on like this, I will have to close my shop soon.”