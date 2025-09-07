Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust approves service manual, hikes salaries

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council, chaired by divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, has approved the employee service manual and a threefold salary hike for archaks (priests). Dearness allowance for full-time staff was also revised. Dearness allowance for full-time staff was also revised. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The service manual will apply to all employees and guide future recruitment, officials said.

The meeting also cleared proposals to set up a state-of-the-art digital museum in Kashi Vishwanath Dham, establish a Vedic Education and Training Institute in Mirzapur, and revise rent rates for assets in the Dham. Allocation of vacant sites in the Emporium to boost business activity was also approved.

It was further decided that technical solutions, SOPs, and management facilities developed by the Trust will be made available to interested institutions for a fee, aimed at transparency, income generation, and strengthening of Dham activities.