Shut down liquor shop: Group of women urges cops

A group of women thronged Rohaniya Police Station here on Sunday and staged a protest against the opening of a liquor shop in their village around a couple of years back.

The women alleged that their family members were getting addicted to alcohol due to the liquor shop, and it was also causing nuisance in their village.

Angry protestors who demanded closure of the liquor shop, could be dispersed only after police assured action against those causing nuisance in the village.

“A group of women belonging to Kesripur Bhandha village staged protest at the police station, demanding to shut down the liquor shop, which they said was making the people, especially their family members, getting addicted to alcohol,” said Vimal Kumar Mishra, in-charge of Rohaniya police station.

It was two years back when the liquor shop opened in the village after which it became a reason for all worries for the women of the village.

“Most of the men have become addicted while the drunkards who keep standing at the shop often pass lewd remarks against women,” the complaint stated. Pramila Devi, one of the protesters, said that if no action was initiated from the police, women would go on hunger strike and also stage protest at the liquor shop.