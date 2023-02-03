Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SIA raids underway in Srinagar over terror funding cases

others
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:49 PM IST

Officials of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said the raids began early in the morning and are still going on at many places

A senior SIA official said the raids have been conducted at more than six places in Srinagar. (Representative Image/PTI File)
ByHT Correspondent

Several teams of the State Investigation Agency’s (SIA) are conducting raids in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city in connection with the terror funding cases,officials said on Friday.

They said the raids began early in the morning and are still going on at many places. The SIA teams are accompanied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and teams of local police.

Officials said the raids are going on in some houses at Barzulla, Natipora and other localities. So far no arrests have been made in these raids. A senior officer said the raids have been conducted at more than six places.

SIA was established last year to investigate terror related cases in J&K and the agency along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are probing dozens of high profile cases related to terror organisations, individuals and banned outfits.

