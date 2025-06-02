Siblings die by suicide in East Delhi

A 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old sister died by suicide and their bodies were found in their rented apartment in east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden on Sunday morning. Police said the siblings likely died a few days back as foul stench was emanating from the flat, which prompted the neighbours to call police. Investigation revealed that the siblings had been living alone after their mother’s death in 2021. Their father, who was in the Indian army, had died in 2011. (Representational image)

When police reached the flat in pocket D at around 8.30am, they found the flat locked from outside. “When the door was opened with the help of the landlord, the siblings were found dead. They had been living there on rent since 2021,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The deceased hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the brother worked in an IT firm in the Capital while the sister was pursuing MBA from a private college in the city.

A senior police officer said, “We didn’t find any suicide note or signs of foul play. It looks like they ended their lives a few days back. Neighbours said the duo hardly interacted with anyone and didn’t leave their house much. We also contacted distant family members who said the siblings had no close relatives and kept to themselves.”

The landlord told HT, “I live close by and was called in the morning. I didn’t expect this. I was shocked. They (siblings) were very nice and humble. They always gave rent on time and never created any issue. It was only last month when they failed to pay the rent but I didn’t push because I was sure they would pay later.”

A neighbour said she would try to talk to the siblings but they didn’t interact with anyone. “I even invited them for my brother’s wedding, but they didn’t come. I knew about their parents and felt bad as they always stayed indoors,” she said.

Meanwhile, police said they reached out to relatives who said they tried to indulge with the siblings on multiple occasions and for family functions but the two stopped coming after 2021. “They shifted to Delhi and focused on their work and studies. We don’t know if finances were an issue because they never took anyone’s help,” a relative told the police.