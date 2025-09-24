Gangtok, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built 100-bed District Hospital at Mangan. Sikkim CM inaugurates 100-bed Mangan District Hospital

The Mangan District Hospital, built at an estimated cost of 29.60 crore, is the only major health centre in North Sikkim.

The CM in a social media post said that the state-of-the-art facility marks a significant leap forward in strengthening our healthcare system and ensuring that quality medical services are accessible to all.

"On this momentous occasion, I expressed that the infrastructures inaugurated today will serve the people of Mangan for many years to come. I also emphasised the importance of having faith in our own healthcare facilities and in the capability of our doctors, who are fully equipped to provide the highest standard of care," he said.

The CM said that since the formation of his government, he has been steadfastly working to improve and enhance healthcare services across the state, ensuring that every citizen has access to the best possible treatment.

He said that the new hospital, spread across four floors, has been designed to meet modern standards of safety, functionality, and resilience. "It will serve not only the people of Mangan and neighbouring areas but also a large migratory workforce and the many domestic and international tourists who visit North Sikkim," he said.

Tamang also said that the hospital houses facilities such as a dialysis unit, emergency unit, and various wards.

"I had the opportunity to meet and interact with patients, and I was delighted to see the upgraded infrastructure and services, which will optimise patient care, enhance efficiency, and restore essential healthcare services to the region," he said.

The CM also inspected patient wards and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and round-the-clock service to meet the needs of the growing population.

