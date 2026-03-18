Singh takes oath as Dhanbad Mayor, vows to address civic issues

A new chapter in Dhanbad’s civic governance began on Wednesday as the newly elected Mayor Sanjeev Singh and 55 ward councillors took oath, formally stepping into their roles amid a sense of anticipation and political buzz. Dhanbad’s newly elected urban body representatives take oath on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The ceremony, held at the collectorate auditorium, was administered by deputy commissioner and district election officer Aditya Ranjan. One by one, the councillors joined the Mayor in taking the oath, signalling the official start of the municipal body’s functioning.

But the real suspense of the day unfolded soon after.

For days, conversations around the deputy Mayor election had been gaining momentum — marked by quiet strategy meetings, late-night discussions and visible lobbying. There was speculation over whether the election would be unanimous or witness a contest, with different camps claiming support of councillors.

By afternoon, the process moved swiftly — nominations, scrutiny, and finally voting.

When the results were announced, the uncertainty gave way to a clear outcome. Arun Kumar Chauhan, councillor of Ward Number 7 of Dhanbad emerged as the winner with a commanding 50 votes, while his opponent Menaka Singh secured 5. The result reflected a strong consolidation of support in Chauhan’s favour, widely seen as aligned with the Mayor’s camp.

Soon after, Chauhan received his certificate and took oath as deputy Mayor, administered by Mayor Sanjeev Singh himself — a moment that symbolised both closure to the day’s contest and the beginning of a working partnership.

With the Mayor, deputy Mayor and councillors now in place, the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation has officially set the wheels in motion. The political undercurrents may have shaped the day, but the focus now shifts to governance — and the expectations of the city’s residents.

Talking to media, Sanjeev Singh said, “Development of Dhanbad and addressing the civic issues will be my top priority.”