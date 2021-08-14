Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Singla inaugurates govt college in Sangrur; faces protest from jobless

The college is spread over 7 acre and admissions in BA and BCom degree courses have been started; vocational courses would be added on demand
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Punjab public works and school education minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated a Government Degree College in Roshanwala village constructed at a cost of 12.2 crore on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Punjab public works and school education minister Vijay Inder Singla inaugurated a Government Degree College in Roshanwala village constructed at a cost of 12.2 crore on Saturday. With Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir accompanying him, the minister also dedicated a sports park constructed at a cost of 75 lakh to Gharachon village residents.

Two other projects, the shed of a grain market in Nadampur, dedicated to farmers, who lost their lives during farmer agitation against new farm laws introduced by the Modi government and a community hall at a cost of 60 lakh in Ambedkar Nagar of Sangrur were also inaugurated.

Singla said that the Government Degree College was spread over 7 acre and admissions in BA and BCom degree courses have been started. He added that based on demand, more vocational courses would be started.

Unemployed teachers

protest, seeking jobs

Unemployed men and women, who have been staging a protest opposite Singla’s residence since December 31, 2020, opposed the minister when he was about to reach the venue. The aspiring teachers, including women, raised slogans against the minister. Cops took them away from the venue and released them later.

Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, a leader of the Unemployed Sanjha Morcha, said the protest would continue till the Congress government fulfilled its promise of Ghar Ghar Rozgar. “We will also hold a protest on independence day in Sangrur,” he added.

