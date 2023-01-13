Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani alleges contempt of court during her remand

During the resumed hearing in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder on Thursday, prime accused Kalyani alleged contempt of court during her remand in June last year.

Through her counsel, Kalyani alleged that the officials did not preserve videography/audiography of her remand between June 15 and 20, 2022, a total derogation and intentional violation of the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

Admitting the plea, the CBI court directed the holding investigation officer to file a reply on January 18.

During the hearing, CBI also replied to an earlier application by Kalyani’s defence to produce the list of documents, electronic data and articles not relied upon by it during the course of investigation. The documents and articles were supplied and the application was disposed of.

On the next date of hearing, the court will also hear arguments on the application submitted by Kalyani’s defence for merging the supplementary final report filed under Section 173 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the final report which was filed by CBI under Section 173 (2) of CrPC on December 7, 2020, which is still pending in court.

Sippy, a national-level shooter and a lawyer, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. Six years later, Kalyani was arrested in June 2022 after she was found “evasive and deceptive” along with evidence of her being present in the park.

Since the murder, Sippy’s family has been accusing Kalyani of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal. After remaining in judicial custody for nearly three months, she was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 13, 2022.