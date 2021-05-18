Sirsa admn to rope in RMPs in its fight against Covid: Ranjit Chautala

The Sirsa administration has decided to rope in registered medical practitioners (RMPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in rural areas.

Sirsa is the first district in Haryana to rope in RMPs with the health department to combat spread of the virus.

Haryana power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala said he had conducted a meeting with the district administration and asked the health officials to include RMPs to fight against the virus in villages.

“We have decided to rope in RMPs after many villagers in rural areas of Sirsa complained of fever, cough, cold and breathlessness. Around 23,000 medical kits containing oximeter, thermometer and other equipment have been distributed in villages,” Chautala added.

The power minister said he had donated ₹50 lakh to the Sirsa administration and ₹25 lakh to the Fatehabad administration in their fight against the virus.

“We have urged the youth, volunteers and social organisations to help conduct health surveys, distributing medicines and medical kits. Our focus is to provide primary health facilities in the isolation centres built across district,” he said.

“RMPS will be members of a group of health workers contacting residents in villages. They will report to the health authorities. People living in villages have bonding with RMPs and their cooperation will help in tracing the patients,” he added.