Sisodia inspects pace of construction at 4 new Delhi govt schools

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inspected four newly-built government schools and said that the government will ensure that the classrooms in these institutes are ready before they reopen for students. Schools in the national capital are shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, visited government schools in Kondli, Kalyanpuri, IP Extension and Preet Vihar, and inquired about the construction of classrooms and academic blocks. “Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for new and improved classrooms is done at a fast pace so that when children return to schools, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities,” he said in a statement issued by the government on Monday.

After the inspection, Sisodia also issued guidelines to officials in charge and directed them to ensure that classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. “The schools and classrooms should be designed keeping in mind the psyche of children. We should design schools in a way that they are interactive so that when students return to schools and look at their colourful classes, they are motivated to learn and engage,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the construction work at Kondli school, where 20 new classrooms are being constructed at present, will be finished by the end of this month.

“Similarly, 97% of construction work is complete in Kalyanpuri school, with 20 new classrooms in the process of being constructed. Around 90% of construction work to build 84 new classrooms at IP Extension school is complete and the project will be fully finished by July 2021. Nearly 84% of classroom construction work is complete at the government school in Preet Vihar. It will be fully finished by August 2021 and will host 48 new classrooms,” the statement read.