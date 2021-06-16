Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sisodia reviews 7 entrepreneurial projects by govt school students
others

Sisodia reviews 7 entrepreneurial projects by govt school students

From selling madhubani paintings to refurbished mobile phones, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the seven entrepreneurial projects undertaken by 41 students of a Delhi government school under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum started by the government in 2019
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:56 PM IST
HT Image

From selling madhubani paintings to refurbished mobile phones, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday reviewed the seven entrepreneurial projects undertaken by 41 students of a Delhi government school under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum started by the government in 2019.

The projects were executed by 41 students from the School of Excellence in Khichripur, who were mentored by 11 MBA students of Delhi Technological University (DTU), and were given seed money of 1,000/student. Last year, the government had announced that students of classes 11 and 12 in Delhi government schools would get the seed money to develop and execute their projects.

Reviewing the projects on Wednesday, Sisodia said, “..It is a matter of pride that all these projects have earned profits. Divine Creations project sold madhubhani paintings and earned a profit of 3,100. Similarly, a project called ‘Mobisite’, led by eight Delhi government school students, sold two refurbished phones worth 3,500 each and earned a profit of 570.”

The education minister also said that mentors from DTU played a significant role in “streamlining projects of students and building their confidence.” Speaking to the mentors, Sisodia said, “We began with piloting this field project and despite several hurdles caused by Covid-19, our children and mentors have made these projects into successful enterprises.”

The education department will also hold a one-day exhibition to exhibit the projects of students along with DTU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP