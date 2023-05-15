Atiq-Ashraf murders:SIT records statements of media persons, Judicial Commission issues summons

Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the sensational murders of mafiosi-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem Ashraf recorded statements of media persons who were at Motilal Nehru Colvin Divisional Hospital on April 15 night when the brothers were killed. Atiq-Ashraf murders (Pic for representation)

The SIT recorded statements of 9 of the 10 media persons to whom summons were issued and asked them for eye witness accounts, police said. The media persons to whom summons were issued included six local journalists including camera persons and four journalists from elsewhere who were in Prayagraj for news coverage.

The statements of hospital staff who were present on duty at the time of the incident will also be recorded soon, police added.

The SIT comprising additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Chandra as its chief investigator and assistant commissioner of police (Kotwali) Satendra Prasad Tiwari and inspector Om Prakash of Crime Branch (investigation cell) of Prayagraj police as its co-investigators has been formed by Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma to probe the Atiq-Ashraf murders.

The Judicial Commission constituted to investigate the double murders has also issued notices to media persons and hospital staff for recording their statements within 15 days of receiving the notices.

Those sent notices by the Commission will have to submit an affidavit in which they have to record their statements, which are to be kept confidential.

The Commission will also record statement of policemen who were on duty with Atiq and Ashraf at the Colvin Hospital on April 15 night.

Headed by former chief justice of Allahabad High Court Dilip Baba Sahab Bhosle, the Commission members had visited Colvin Hospital recently, questioned the police officials concerned at the Circuit House and collected evidences, FIR copy and other important documents related to the case. The judicial commission is expected to arrive soon again for collecting more evidences and questioning the eyewitnesses. The Atiq-Ashraf duo was answering media queries while they were being escorted inside Colvin hospital for a court mandated medical examination when three persons posing as media persons opened fire on them. The brothers died on the spot after which the assailants surrendered before the police. They were later identified as Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda, Sunny Singh of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya of Kasganj.