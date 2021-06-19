Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sitamarhi, Munger and Jehanabad get new DMs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST
PATNA

In a minor reshuffle, the Bihar government Saturday transferred five IAS officers, including three district magistrates (DMs) of Sitamarhi, Jehanabad and Munger.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department (GAD), Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed new DM of Sitamarhi, replacing Abhilasha Kumari Sharma who has been shifted to finance department as joint secretary.

Munger DM Rachna Patil has been transferred to GAD as additional secretary, replacing Himanshu Kumar Ray. Jehanabad DM Navin Kumar has replaced Patil at Munger while Ray has been posted as new DM of Jehanabad.

