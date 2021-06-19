Sitamarhi, Munger and Jehanabad get new DMs

PATNA

In a minor reshuffle, the Bihar government Saturday transferred five IAS officers, including three district magistrates (DMs) of Sitamarhi, Jehanabad and Munger.

According to a notification issued by the general administration department (GAD), Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed new DM of Sitamarhi, replacing Abhilasha Kumari Sharma who has been shifted to finance department as joint secretary.

Munger DM Rachna Patil has been transferred to GAD as additional secretary, replacing Himanshu Kumar Ray. Jehanabad DM Navin Kumar has replaced Patil at Munger while Ray has been posted as new DM of Jehanabad.