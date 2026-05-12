...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Six cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Police said they were arrested while combined teams of state and central security forces were conducting operations to nab those who are involved in extortion and criminal activities

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:24 am IST
By Thomas Ngangom
Advertisement

Security forces on Tuesday arrested six active cadres of two different banned underground outfits from different locations of Manipur and seized a large cache of weapons, including explosives, officials said.

During preliminary interrogation, a huge cache of weapons was also recovered. (HT photo)

Police said they were arrested while combined teams of state and central security forces were conducting operations to nab those who are involved in extortion and criminal activities across the state.

According to officials, four cadres of the banned underground outfit Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) from Nongada Chana area, Imphal East district were arrested on Monday. Later, three youths who were coerced and detained by the arrestees to be recruited into the proscribed outfit were rescued.

Also Read:Eight cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

In a separate incident, security forces have arrested an active cadre of banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) (KCP-Taibanganba) faction, identified as one Leishangthem Obungo Singh (50) of Irengband Hawairou Awang Leikai, Kakching district, from its locality on Monday.

 
manipur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Six cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.