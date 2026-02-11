Eight cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces on Wednesday arrested eight active cadres of different banned underground outfits involved in extortion and criminal activities from various locations, including two from near the Indo-Myanmar border, police said. Security forces on Wednesday arrested eight active cadres of different banned underground outfits. (Representative photo)

Officers said the arrests were made during intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

Three active cadres of the banned underground outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from the general area of Moirangthel village near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested persons were identified as Abujam Naba Meitei (49) from Wangoo Terakhong in Bishnupur district; Ningthoujam Kunjabihari Singh (30) from Moirang Naransinha in Bishnupur district; and Ningthoujam Manglem Singh (45) from Heirok Part-III in Thoubal district.

On the same day, two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Maoist Faction–Meitei Fingang Lanmee)—Thangjam Goutam Singh (19) and Diamond Chingshubam (24)—were arrested from their respective residences at Khabi Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district. Security forces recovered two Royal Enfield Meteor motorcycles, mobile phones and an Aadhaar card from their possession.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested three cadres of the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) faction in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The first, Khulem Kulajit (20) of Khurai Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East, was arrested from his residence. The second, Chabungbam Taisan Meitei (21) of Sadu Koireng, Imphal East—currently staying at the Sajiwa relief camp—was arrested near Chairenthong Ekou, with police recovering an M20 pistol along with a magazine and a mobile handset.

The third, Athokpam Derrick Singh (22) of Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a recent bomb blast at Lalambung Takhellambam Leikai on February 3.

Officers said the joint operations were launched to target elements involved in extortion, arms smuggling and militant activities in the valley and hill districts. “These drives will continue to ensure peace and stability in the state,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.