Manipur: Arms, ammunition including Insas rifle recovered from 2 districts

A large cache of arms and ammunition including 12 pistols and two rifles were recovered by security forces during separate operations at two locations in Manipur capital Imphal West district. Two cadres of banned organisations were also arrested on Sunday. (Manipur Police)

Ten pistols along with a magazine each, five 38mm Anti-Riot Rubber shells, one Detonator,four empty cartridges, one INSAS Rifle along with two magazines, one .303 Rifle along with magazine,one Single bore barrel, four bolt action rifles,five live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition were recovered from Langol hill range in Imphal West district on Sunday, a statement by the Manipur Police said.

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Prior to this recovery, the security forces also recovered two single barrel guns, two .32 pistols, two 36 HE grenades, 99 ammunition rounds of different calibers from Ingel Hill in Imphal West district on Saturday, the statement said.

Two cadres of banned organisations arrested

On Sunday, security forces arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Apunba), one Laishram Gopen Singh alias Punshiba (40) of Tentha Mathak Leikai from Thoubal district. A mobile phone, a bag and camouflage clothes consisting of T-shirts and uniforms were recovered from him, police added.

The other arrested cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party- Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi (KCP-MFL) who was arrested from Sawombung Khunjao in Imphal East district on Saturday was Huidrom Sunder Singh alias Sanathoi alias Salai (41) of Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East district.