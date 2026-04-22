Cop among 2 arrested as Manipur unrest leaves one injured in firing

Two people, including a Manipur Police officer, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly pelting stones at security forces, while protesting the death of two children in a recent bomb blast in Manipur, along National Highway-02 (Imphal–Dimapur Road) in Imphal East district, officials aware of the matter said. Those arrested have been identified as Thoudam Gojendro Singh, a police officer, and Pukhrambam Imo Chinglemba, both residents of Tingri Makha Leika (PTI)

Those arrested have been identified as Thoudam Gojendro Singh, a police officer, and Pukhrambam Imo Chinglemba, both residents of Tingri Makha Leikai, police said. They added that they were involved in burning debris on the road at Koirengei crossing and targeting security forces using slingshots and stones.

Separately, one person sustained bullet injuries after security forces allegedly opened fire when a mob advanced towards the venue of Manipur chief minister Y Khemchand Singh’s programme in Thoubal district.

The incident occurred in Heirok village, where protesters moved towards Wangjing Tentha, where the chief minister was scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed Block Development Office (BDO).

Police said protesters had blocked National Highway-102 (Indo-Myanmar Road), disrupting movement. The CM reached the venue by helicopter from Imphal, while his convoy moved by road amid blockades. Despite protests, he inaugurated the BDO office, stating that it would strengthen grassroots administration and improve public service delivery.

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According to a police statement, “a large group armed with stones and catapults advanced towards the function site with the apparent intention of vandalising the building. Despite repeated warnings, the crowd continued to move aggressively, posing a threat to public property and law and order.”

Police said minimum force was initially used, and controlled firing was carried out as a last resort. During the action, Elangbam Nandbir Singh (40), a Village Defence Force personnel from Heirok Part II Elangbam Leirak, sustained a bullet injury. He was admitted to a private hospital in Imphal, where doctors said surgery was underway after the bullet passed through his abdomen.

Police said the situation was later brought under control.

Meanwhile, Kangpokpi district magistrate Mahesh Chaudhari imposed an indefinite total curfew across the district from 6 pm on Tuesday, citing apprehensions of threats to life and property in areas including S Chanoubung and T Khullen villages along NH-02.