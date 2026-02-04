Yumnam Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur CM as President's Rule ends, L Dikho to be his deputy

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Yumnam Khemchand Singh, elected leader of the NDA legislature party in Manipur, arrives in Imphal on Wednesday. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Naga People's Front leader L Dikho also took oath as the deputy chief minister of Manipur.

Earlier in the day, the President's rule was revoked in the state. Manipur had been put under the President's rule since February 2025.

The swearing-in comes a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, whose second tenure as the CM witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

Biren Singh resigned as CM on February 9, 2025 amid the violence in the state and calls for leadership change within the state BJP.