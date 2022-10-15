Six Gorakhpur cops attached to police line for ‘tardiness’

GORAKHPUR: Following multiple complaints highlighting the “tardiness” of police personnel at the chief minister’s Janta Darbar, SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover transferred four police station in-charges and two police sub-inspectors to the police line.

The cops who have been attached to the police line include -- Aditya Upadhyay, police station in-charge of Sahjanwa; Arvind Yadav, police station in-charge of Urva; Sanjeev Singh, police station in-charge of Campierganj, and Umesh Vajpai, police station in-charge of Chauri Chaura. Besides these four, Arun Kumar, railway police in-charge, and inspector Rajendra also faced action.

The SSP also notified a reshuffle, bringing about changes in several police positions. According to official sources, SSP had received several complaints against these policemen for “dereliction” of duty. Several residents had been complaining of delays in arrests despite FIRs in Gorakhpur. The reshuffling has been done to galvanise police personnel ahead of festivals, sources added.