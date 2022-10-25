Six hurt in Diwali night clash in Aligarh

About half a dozen people were injured in a clash on Diwali night that took place in the Nagla Mehtab locality, within the limits of Delhi Gate police station of Aligarh city, on Monday night. Both groups were from the same community and lodged complaints against each other at the Delhi Gate police station of Aligarh city.

“Two groups clashed on Monday night during Diwali celebrations in Nagla Mehtab locality within the limits of the Delhi Gate police station of Aligarh city. Those who started the clash were drunk and those injured were from both groups and were admitted to the district hospital of Agra,” said a police official in Aligarh who clarified that both groups were from the same community.

Sources said that the dispute was over crackers and those drunk turned it into a violent clash leaving more than half a dozen injured in the locality. Police pacified the clashing groups. Both groups had been on bad terms.

“A complaint has been registered by both groups and legal action is underway,” said the Aligarh police on Tuesday.

