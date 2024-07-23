Six people, including an 18-month-old child and three women, were killed in Assam’s Karimganj district in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a speeding car, thenpolice said. Six, including 18-month-old boy, killed in Assam road accident

According to Karimganj superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das, the incident took place on NH-8 near Nilam Bazar area around 12:30pm.

“Six people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, died in the collision. Two people are undergoing treatment and are critical,” Das said.

The deceased have been identified as Jaheda Begum (25), Bedana Begum (50), Ruhul Alam (30), Gulzar Hussain (30), Hasena Begum (50), other than the baby.

“Five members of the same family and the autorickshaw driver named Ruhul Alam died in the accident. The driver of the car and his co-passenger are undergoing treatment,” officials said.

Locals rushed to the spot and took the injured people to a nearby government hospital with the help of the police.

“Four of them were declared dead on arrival, while two succumbed later. The injured duo is under treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH),” the police said.

Eyewitnesses recounted the incident and said, “The car fell into a pond while the auto-rickshaw fell in a paddy field.”

Locals said accidents are a common feature in the area as there are no speed limits for vehicles. “Similar incidents have happened here in the past,” they said.