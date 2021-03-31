Six LU faculty members test Corona +ve; teachers demand extension of closure

Six teachers of various departments of Lucknow University along with a retired teacher of Zoology department, who visited the department recently, tested positive for Covid-19, the varsity administration said on Wednesday.

The varsity administration asked all people, who came in contact with those infected, to get their Covid test done.

Earlier in the day, citing spike in Covid cases in the city, members of Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) had appealed to the state government and the university administration to extend the closure of the varsity and other higher education institutions.

As per the state government orders, the Lucknow University along with other higher education institutions were asked to remain closed till March 31.

The move comes a day after the state government extended the closure of schools from class 1 to 8 till April 4.

“Cases of Covid-19 are higher this year. Some of our staff or people close to them have tested positive. Considering all this we have appealed to the university administration and the state government to allow institutes to continue online teaching and extend closure of the institutes. This will be better for the safety of both university staff and students,” said Rajendra Kumar Verma, an office bearer of Lucknow University.

LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav said the varsity will adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government in this regard.

“The university administration has heard the concerns of the teachers’ association and will convey the same to officials concerned but any action regarding closure will be done strictly as per the government’s guidelines. We are in constant touch with the district administration and health department officials. We have put in measures and are working as per the directives of the state government,” said Srivastav.

Currently, the university is using a mix of physical and online classes to complete the syllabus. Written and practical exams were also held while adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

The varsity was closed last year just days after the first Covid-19 cases were reported in the city and opened partially after months when lockdown restrictions were lifted.