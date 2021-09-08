Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six missing as boat turns turtle in Ganga in Varanasi, 8 rescued

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and instructed officials to launch quick relief and rescue operation.
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Six persons went missing after their boat turned turtle in the Ganga river on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Eight persons have been rescued so far, police said adding that total 14 persons, all residents of Jharkhand, were travelling by the boat when the mishap occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

A senior police officer said that 14 people had hired a boatman at Akhada Ghat in Vindhyachal to take them across the river Ganga by boat in the afternoon. They were returning after taking a dip in the river Ganga, when the mishap occurred, police said.

Locals and boatmen who were present at the shore were the first to launch the rescue act when they saw the people struggle to survive, police said. “They also informed us about the incident,” a police officer said.

Those rescued were identified as Rajesh Tiwari (35), Vikas (28), Deepak (27), Sudeep (35), Alka (9), and Ritika (7). Identity of two others who have been rescued is still not known.

Those who are still missing have been identified as Gudiya (28), Khushbu (30), Anisha (26), Satyam (5) and two infants.

Deputy inspector general of police, Mirazpur range, RK Bharadwaj, district magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshar also reached the riverside to supervise relief and rescue operations.

