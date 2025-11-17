Six months on, husband, four others held for killing woman

Six months after 26-year-old Rita from Indirapuram Colony went missing, Meerut police have found that she was murdered and her body was thrown into the Ganga Canal. (Pic for representation only)

Police have arrested five people, including her husband, in connection with the crime. Those arrested are husband Harinandan, mother-in-law Rampari, father-in-law Shambhu Sharan, brother-in-law Dipanshu, and car driver Pravesh.

According to the investigation, Rita was killed because she opposed her husband’s extramarital relationship. After the murder, Harinandan fabricated a story about her disappearance and fled to Mumbai to hide at a friend’s place.

Circle officer (CO) Brahmpuri, Saumya Asthana, said that Harinandan Yadav, originally from Viroz village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, lived in Indirapuram Colony with his wife Rita and their three-year-old daughter Ayushi. He worked at a private company in Partapur.

On May 24 this year, Rita’s father Ganesh filed a missing person report at Partapur police station. During the probe, the husband’s mobile location was traced to Mumbai through surveillance, leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, Harinandan confessed that he had developed an affair with another woman. When Rita found out, she began resisting and the couple frequently argued. A few days later, he took her to Haridwar on the pretext of sightseeing. On the way, near Khatauli, he stopped the rented car at a secluded spot, strangled Rita inside the vehicle, and dumped her body into the Ganga Canal.

After committing the murder, he took their daughter to Darbhanga and misled his father-in-law by giving false information at the railway station about Rita going missing.

Harinandan had hired a car belonging to his friend Pravesh of Partapur. Claiming he was taking Rita to Haridwar for a trip, he drove her out of town. Near Khatauli, he killed her in the car and disposed of the body in the canal. CO Saumya Asthana said that a search operation is underway to recover Rita’s body. All accused have been sent to jail.