Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured

Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials.

Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured.

Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and police.

“Four passengers were declared dead by the doctors at the hospital while fifth passenger was being treated for injuries,” said the officer.

The deceased were identified as Satya Devi, wife of Naseeb Singh, her son Vikram Singh, Lekh Raj and his wife Satisha Devi, all residents of Shiva in Bhaderwah.

The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.

In another road accident, a car driven by Ravinder Kumar of Bhaderwah, on way from Pul Doda towards Bhadarwah, skidded off the road near Mughal Market Parnoo in Bhalla and rolled down into Neru river.

SSP said that Sajad Ahmad of Bhalara Bhadarwah and driver Ravinder Kumar died on the spot while Piyush Manhas of Himot Bhaderwah was injured and shifted to GMC Doda.

“We have registered separate cases and investigations taken up but prima facie it appeared that drivers lost control over the wheel in both the incidents,” said the officer.