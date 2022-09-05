Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured
A video of the accident that took place on Sunday at around 8pm at Jharsa crossing, was captured by a commuter. The police said the car driver was speeding and the collision was so impactful that the victims, who were headed to a gym in Sector 15 part 2, flung over to the other side of the road
Gurugram: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two riders on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and dragged the two-wheeler for over a kilometre leaving the riders severely injured, said police.
According to the police, the car driver was overspeeding and the collision was so impactful that the victims, who were headed to a gym in Sector 15 part 2, flung over to the other side of the road.
According to the police, the victims, Sachin Kumar (24), works as a pharmacist in a private hospital on Old Railway Road, and Abhay Singh, a resident of Sector 32, works in a private bank. Kumar said that he was riding his friend’s motorcycle when the accident took place. “As soon as we crossed from under the Jharsa flyover towards Sector 15, a speeding car rammed into our motorbike,” he said.
Kumar said that passersby took him and Abhay to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. “We fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. We will have to undergo a few surgeries,” he said.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said that the driver allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. “The driver has been identified but is yet to be arrested and we have impounded his car,” he said.
Police said they have registered a case against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.
MCG takeover of Greenwood City, Mayfield Gardens societies by Sept 7
GURUGRAM: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday completed the takeover process of Greenwood City from its developers. Officials said that the takeover of Mayfield Gardens will also be completed by September 7. Both the colonies located on either side of Vikas Marg were part of nine privately developed plotted colonies that the MCG announced it will take over on June 15. Both the colonies were developed in the early 2000s.
Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid
After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. The city's Outer Ring Road has been flooded again and many employees have been stuck in the traffic while on their way to work this morning. In the Bellandur area, only one vehicle is able to move at a time as both lanes are flooded.
Soon, a safer IFFCO Chowk for Gurugram
Gurugram: The district road safety committee (DRSC) of Gurugram is likely to set up portable pedestrian signals, table top crossings, and pedestrian islands along Iffco Chowk by the end of September to facilitate a safer crossing for pedestrians, said officials on Saturday. The refuge islands provide a safe waiting space — usually at an elevation of two to three feet higher than the carriageway — to pedestrians, at the middle or end of Iffco Chowk.
Six men rob bus passengers on e-way, 2 arrested
Passengers and staff on a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation bus were assaulted and robbed of ₹27,000 on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the early hours of Friday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.45 am on Friday, when the bus plying between Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar in Rajasthan, reached KMP and was intercepted by six masked men.
GMDA CEO calls for early completion of water pipeline project to Gwalpahari
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has urged the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite the construction work of a 450mm water supply pipeline in Gwal Pahari at the earliest, according to officials on Saturday. GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal issued the directions during a coordination committee meeting of all the civic agencies in Gurugram district held on Friday. Residents of Gwal Pahari have been demanding for the same over the past years.
