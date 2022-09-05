Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured

Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured

Published on Sep 05, 2022 11:21 AM IST

A video of the accident that took place on Sunday at around 8pm at Jharsa crossing, was captured by a commuter. The police said the car driver was speeding and the collision was so impactful that the victims, who were headed to a gym in Sector 15 part 2, flung over to the other side of the road

According to the police, the victims, Sachin Kumar (24), works as a pharmacist in a private hospital on Old Railway Road, and Abhay Singh, a resident of Sector 32, works in a private bank. Kumar said that he was riding his friend’s motorcycle when the accident took place (Representative photo)
Gurugram: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two riders on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and dragged the two-wheeler for over a kilometre leaving the riders severely injured, said police.

A video of the accident that took place on Sunday at around 8pm at Jharsa crossing, was captured by a commuter. The police said the car driver was overspeeding and the collision was so impactful that the victims, who were headed to a gym in Sector 15 part 2, flung over to the other side of the road.

According to the police, the victims, Sachin Kumar (24), works as a pharmacist in a private hospital on Old Railway Road, and Abhay Singh, a resident of Sector 32, works in a private bank. Kumar said that he was riding his friend’s motorcycle when the accident took place. “As soon as we crossed from under the Jharsa flyover towards Sector 15, a speeding car rammed into our motorbike,” he said.

Kumar said that passersby took him and Abhay to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. “We fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. We will have to undergo a few surgeries,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said that the driver allegedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. “The driver has been identified but is yet to be arrested and we have impounded his car,” he said.

Police said they have registered a case against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station.

