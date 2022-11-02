Six schools from Ludhiana selected for ‘Business Blasters’ project

As many as six schools from the district have been selected for the pilot project of Business Blasters under the Young Entrepreneur Scheme launched by the Punjab government on Tuesday.

Under this project, a special curriculum will be introduced in the schools to provide business education to Class 11 and 12 students.

A total of 31 schools from nine districts of Punjab have been selected for the pilot initiative. The schools which have been selected from the district are GSSS Dakha, GSSS Punjab Agricultural University, GSSS Purain, GMSSS Cemetery Road, GSSS Sekhewal and GSSS Karamsar Rara Sahib.

The Punjab government has collaborated with the Udhyam Foundation for this project, which is similar to the one launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. The project is aimed at building an entrepreneurial mindset among students and will be introduced in all schools of Punjab by next academic year, said education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Principles of the selected schools and district education officers were present at the launch event of the project held in Chandigarh. Jyoti Soni, assistant director of the education department, said the schools have been selected based on their performance. “The principals of the selected schools will attend the orientation lectures by the mentors of the Udhyam Foundation for two days,” she added.

About the project

In the first phase of the initiative, 229 teachers and principals from 31 government schools will be trained by the mentors of the Udhyam Foundation. Sessions by local business leaders and entrepreneurs will be organised at schools to encourage students to come up with business ideas.

In the second phase, teachers will select students with the best business ideas, who will be given seed money of ₹2,000 each. Teams of eight students will be formed to use the capital for their business ideas. Soni said the initiative would help in inculcating experiential learning among students and help them in taking calculated risks.

