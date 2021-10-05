SKM members observe Black Day, court arrested in Shimla

To protest the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Khiri, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed a Black Day and the protestors were court arrested from the Mall Road in Shimla.

The other organisations, including CITU, SFI, DYFI, Mahila Samiti, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, have expressed concerns over the methods being used by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to deal with the growing farmers’ movement in their respective states.

Himachal Kisan Sabha has stated that it is one of the constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and in spite of weak farmers’ movement in Himachal Pradesh, it will implement all calls and actions announced by them to carry forward the farmers’ agitation in state till the central government withdraws the three farm laws and declares minimum support price (MSP) for all agriculture and horticulture produce.

They said the president should take cognisance of the statement made by the chief minister of Haryana where he has abetted crime and as a reward for the same, has promised bail to all those who would attack the farmers.

Manohar Lal Khattar has no right to remain in the constitutional position of CM even for a single minute, the Himachal Kisan Sabha stated.

They said a criminal case should be registered against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister for State for home affairs Ajay Mishra, under Section 302 of the IPC for murder of farm leaders in Lakhimpur Kheri.

They have demanded dismissal of the minister of states for home affairs for “instigating murder of the farm leaders and spreading communal hatred”.

They have also demanded an SIT be constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the incident in which farmers were “murdered”.

The Himachal Kisan Sabha has warned the Uttar Pradesh government that it will not be cowed down by the methods used against the farmers’ struggle.