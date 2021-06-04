Slight dip in Lucknow’s air pollution due to Corona Curfew: IITR report

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Though the state capital saw a slight reduction in air pollution levels due to the Corona Curfew, Gomti Nagar remained the most polluted area of Lucknow, as per the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), which released its ‘pre-monsoon-2021 report of assessment of ambient air quality of Lucknow on Friday.

The RSPM concentration in the ambient air saw a decreasing trend from 2017 to 2020. This may be due to partial/complete lockdown, which may be attributed to lowered vehicular density on road, less consumption of petrol/ diesel fuel and complete/ partial closure of industrial establishments during lockdown periods, said the report.

“The five years’ pre-monsoon data has been compared to find out the prevailing trend of air pollution in Lucknow and a slight change in the values may be attributed to some local environmental/climatic factors and curfew restrictions imposed by the government,” said the report.

Among residential areas, Gomti Nagar recorded an average 128.7 microgram/cubic meter of the respirable suspended particulate matter (PM10) followed by Indira Nagar that recorded an average RSPM level of 124.5, in the report. The next is Vikas Nagar, with an average 117.3 RSPM level and Aliganj with lowest RSPM level of 111.9.

“RSPM is of size 4 to 5 microns that settle inside human organs such as lungs when we breathe in polluted air,” said Dr AA Mahdi, HoD, biochemistry at King George’s Medical University.

Among commercial areas, Charbagh with 143.8 RSPM levels remained the area with highest air pollution, followed by Alambagh 133.9, Chowk 121.1 and Aminabad 109.8. The Amausi industrial area recorded RSPM level of 152.5.

The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) has kept 100 microgram/cubic meter as the optimum value of RSPM in the air while WHO kept it at a maximum 50 microgram/cubic meter. None of the areas were within the NAAQS or WHO standards.

“Pollutants in the air can directly be linked to diseases such as COPD, asthma and other respiratory disorders. A secondary result could be general weakness or even premature deaths,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Health City and Trauma Centre.

The pre-monsoon ambient air quality assessment of Lucknow was carried out by the environmental monitoring division of CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow during April-May, 2021

PM2.5 level slightly up

The PM2.5 level, which refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, was recorded a bit more than the limit prescribed by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

In residential areas -- Aliganj, Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar, the 24-hour average concentrations of PM2.5 were in the range of 60.7 to 68.2 microgram/cubic meter while the NAQS prescribed limit is 60 microgram/cubic meter and WHO’s 25.

In commercial areas like Charbagh, Alambagh, Aminabad and Chowk, the average concentrations of PM2.5 were in the range of 62 to 71.1 microgram/cubic meter with an average of 114.5. In industrial area Amausi, the average concentration of PM2.5 was 61.5 microgram/cubic meter.

Increased noise pollution

n residential areas, Aliganj, Vikas Nagar, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar, the day and night time noise levels were recorded between 67.0 and 70.7 (day time) and 55.4 and 60.0 (night time) dB(A), respectively. The values were higher than the prescribed limits of 55 and 45 dB (A) for day and night time, respectively.

In commercial areas, Charbagh, Alambagh, Aminabad and Chowk, the day and night time noise levels were recorded between 67.2 and 79.0 and 52.3 and 61.3 dB(A), respectively. Noise level at all the commercial sites during day time were above the prescribed limits of 65 dB (A), as per the report.