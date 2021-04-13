Slow lifting leads to glut-like situation at Haryana mandis

Even as the harvesting of wheat is on peak in Haryana, the slow pace of lifting has created a glut-like situation in most mandis in northern districts of state and forcing the authorities to impose restrictions on arrival of wheat in 18 mandis in these districts for the next 24 hours.

A decision in this regard was taken in a review meeting regarding ongoing Rabi procurement season 2021-22 held under the chairmanship of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Heaps of wheat can be seen at the mandis and officials associated with procurement operations said that around 70% of the procured wheat is yet to be lifted, leading space crunch at mandis.

With arrivals picking pace with each passing day, farmers are unable to get space to unload their produce at the mandis. Most grains are lying in the open as the sheds at grain markets are turning out to be inadequate.

The situation remained worst in Karnal district as out of 2.67 lakh MT wheat procured by the government agencies, only 56,000 MT was lifted so far and over 2 lakh MT is still in the mandis.

The situation remains worse in grain markets of Taraori, Indri, Nissing, Assandh in Karnal district; Ladwa, Babain, Ismailabad, Pehowa, Thanesar in Kurukshetra; and Cheeka, Pundri and Kaithal in Kaithal district.

As per mandi officials, the government’s decision allowing farmers to bring their produce in mandis without any schedule has led to this situation as most farmers were in a haste to sell their produce.

“Most farmers bring their wheat in mandis soon after harvesting as they fear the government may impose restrictions,” said commission agent Mahender Singh, of Karnal.

According to Haryana additional chief secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department) Anurag Rastogi, instructions have been issued to transport managers to speed up lifting and procurement operations in mandis across state.

Deputy commissioners have been authorised to add new transport owners on the portal.

Now, procurement agencies have the freedom to select a transporter of any of its added vehicles and lift bags of an arhtiya for quick clearing of procured wheat from mandis.