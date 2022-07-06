Smarter AI based video surveillance at 26 NCR stations in U.P. by Jan 2023

A high tech internet-based video surveillance system (VSS) is being installed at 756 railway stations across 10 railway zones of the country, including 26 stations of North Central Railways (NCR).

Once the VSS, that comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled video analytics software and facial recognition software, is installed, an alert would be triggered automatically on detecting any “known criminal” inside the railway station, officials said.

The work has been assigned to RailTel, a Mini Ratna Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways. RailTel has finalised the agency, which would execute the work of installing VSS, informed officials.

The 26 NCR stations to be equipped with VSS under Nirbahaya fund include Gwalior, Agra Fort, Aligrah, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Anwarganj and Raja ki Mandi, Babina, Datia, Mahoba, Phaphund, Tundla, Orai, Etawah, Lalitpur, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Banda and Murena among others.

Officials said the first phase of the project will cover major stations of category A1, A, B, C numbering 756 and is likely to be completed by January 2023. The remaining stations will be covered in phase-2 of implementation, they added.

“This VSS system will be IP based and will have a network of CCTV cameras. These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at a centralised CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level. The CCTV cameras of stations and video feeds will be monitored at these three levels for enhanced safety and security at railway premises”, said senior manager, RailTel, Sucharita Pradhan.

She said the system comes with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled video analytics software and facial recognition software, which will trigger an alert on detecting known criminals when they enter station premises.

The feed can be viewed from any web browser by authorised personnel.

“The VSS would use four types of IP cameras (dome, bullet, pan tilt zoom and ultra-HD-4k). The recording of the video feeds form CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days,” the official said.

“AI enabled analytics software comes with the features including intrusion detection, camera tampering, loitering detection, human and vehicle detection, search of humans based on their attributes, colour search, fallen person and combination search”, said Pradhan.

Besides, two panic buttons are also to be installed at each platform. Once the panic button is activated by any person in distress, an alarm shall appear on the VSS along with the popup of the associated camera on the operator workstation. “In case, the associated camera is a PTZ type, the camera shall move and zoom on to the panic button to see the person in distress”, said the official.

“Safety and security of passengers is one of the key focus areas and to enhance security at the railway stations, VSS would be installed at several points including waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/ exit, platforms, foot over bridges, booking offices etc,” railway officials said.

As part of a Railway Board initiative, 6,049 railway stations of all categories across the country, are being equipped with state-of-the-art system from funds allocated under Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund.

