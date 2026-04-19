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Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage

Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 09:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, A delegation of social media influencers and content creators from 10 Asian countries experienced the rich culture, heritage, handicraft and progress of Odisha during their visit to Bhubaneswar city, which concluded on Sunday.

Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage

The delegation of travel vloggers, food and lifestyle influencers, wellness bloggers, history enthusiasts, and documentary filmmakers from Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam visited the capital city from April 16 to April 19, officials said.

The familiarisation visit was initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs and facilitated by the Department of Information and Public Relations of Odisha.

The group visited the Khandagiri–Udayagiri Caves, gaining insights into the history of ancient Kalinga, Jain traditions, and rock-cut architecture, an official statement said.

They also toured the World Skill Center, where they observed modern skill development training aligned with international standards in sectors such as hospitality, construction, and mechatronics, it said.

The influencers also had the opportunity to practically experience and engage with activities such as virtual reality-based training, beauty and wellness sessions, and mechatronics demonstrations, the statement said.

Such familiarisation visits play a vital role in showcasing Odisha's rich culture, heritage, and developmental progress to global audiences through digital platforms, said an official.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage
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