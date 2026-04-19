Bhubaneswar, A delegation of social media influencers and content creators from 10 Asian countries experienced the rich culture, heritage, handicraft and progress of Odisha during their visit to Bhubaneswar city, which concluded on Sunday.

Social media influencers from 10 Asian countries experience Odisha's culture, heritage

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The delegation of travel vloggers, food and lifestyle influencers, wellness bloggers, history enthusiasts, and documentary filmmakers from Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam visited the capital city from April 16 to April 19, officials said.

The familiarisation visit was initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs and facilitated by the Department of Information and Public Relations of Odisha.

The group visited the Khandagiri–Udayagiri Caves, gaining insights into the history of ancient Kalinga, Jain traditions, and rock-cut architecture, an official statement said.

They also toured the World Skill Center, where they observed modern skill development training aligned with international standards in sectors such as hospitality, construction, and mechatronics, it said.

The influencers also had the opportunity to practically experience and engage with activities such as virtual reality-based training, beauty and wellness sessions, and mechatronics demonstrations, the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The delegation further visited the Raghurajpur Heritage Crafts Village in Puri district, where they witnessed traditional art forms, including Pattachitra paintings and palm leaf engravings. The delegation had an enriching experience of interacting with local artisans and trying to learn the artworks and the techniques involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation further visited the Raghurajpur Heritage Crafts Village in Puri district, where they witnessed traditional art forms, including Pattachitra paintings and palm leaf engravings. The delegation had an enriching experience of interacting with local artisans and trying to learn the artworks and the techniques involved. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The visit also included the iconic Konark Sun Temple, where the group experienced the grandeur of its chariot-shaped architecture, intricate carvings, and the enduring legacy of Sun worship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit also included the iconic Konark Sun Temple, where the group experienced the grandeur of its chariot-shaped architecture, intricate carvings, and the enduring legacy of Sun worship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing their experience, the influencers said that their visit to Odisha had been highly enriching and memorable. They appreciated the state's warm hospitality, vibrant culture, traditional cuisine, and the friendliness of its people and expressed their eagerness to participate in more such engagements in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing their experience, the influencers said that their visit to Odisha had been highly enriching and memorable. They appreciated the state's warm hospitality, vibrant culture, traditional cuisine, and the friendliness of its people and expressed their eagerness to participate in more such engagements in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Such familiarisation visits play a vital role in showcasing Odisha's rich culture, heritage, and developmental progress to global audiences through digital platforms, said an official.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

bhubaneswar odisha See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON