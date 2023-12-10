The solar fencing work in Dudhwa buffer zone (DBZ) along the Dudhwa National Park (DNP) to keep away wild animals from entering into human habitations and damaging agricultural crops, the primary reason behind the human-animal conflicts in the terai region of Kheri district, is nearing completion. Solar fencing in Dudhwa buffer zone to curb man-animal conflicts (HT file)

The work, covering length of 20 kilometres in Palia, Majhgain and Bhira ranges of Dudhwa buffer zone, was in full swing and was likely to be completed in the coming months, said Saureesh Sahai, deputy director, DBZ.

Lalit Verma, field director, DTR said the move would help check human-animal conflicts in the buffer zone as the solar fencing would deter the wild animals particularly wild elephants, tigers, leopards from crossing the fence.

In recent past, DBZ has witnessed many human-animal conflicts that have led to loss of lives of humans and wild animals.

Growth in population of big cats and other wild animals has increased apprehensions of rise in human-animal conflicts, officials said.

Free movement of wild elephants from neighbouring Nepal into DTR, DBZ, their adjoining areas and their prolonged stay here has added to worries and concerns of local farmers as herds of wild animals damaged their standing crops, properties.

The terai region comprises of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), Dudhwa National Park (DNP) and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and during his visit to PTR in October, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordred solar fencing in sensitive areas along the PTR, DBZ and Manjhra range of Katarniaghat. Soon after, budget was allocated for solar fencing.

Saureesh Sahai, deputy director, DBZ said solar fencing work in Palia, Bhira and Majhgain ranges of buffer zone had been allocated to a firm through tender and the work has started.

He said solar fencing would barricade the human settlements from the movement areas of wild animals and reduce chances of man-animal conflicts.

He added that the solar fencing through its non-lethal electric shock would discourage the wild animals particularly wild elephants and the big cats to trespass the fencing and thus help prevent human-animal conflicts.

Chain-link fence in Manjhra

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Saureesh Sahai said chain-link fencing has been proposed in around 10 kilometer radius of Manjhra and north Nighasan ranges of buffer zone, to keep away wild animals from human settlements.

Significantly, Manjhra range forests share their boundaries with Katarniaghat sanctuary. Also, Manjhra range has witnessed several human casualties in attacks by big cats in recent months.

Sahai said the chain link fencing would discourage the big cats and other wild animals from entering into human habitations. He added that the work over chain-link fencing was yet to start as some process regarding work allotment was still pending.

Deo Kant Pandey