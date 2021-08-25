Solvers’ gang busted by UP STF in Kaushambi, four held

Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a solvers gang after the arrest of four persons from Kaushambi on Tuesday.

STF officials said the accused were involved in helping aspirants of Preliminary Eligibility Test 2021 (PET) through solvers and electronic devices. Large number of electronic equipment and documents were recovered from their possession, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) STF, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Navendu Kumar said, a tip off was received about members of solvers gang planning to provide solvers in Group B and C vacancies of PET-2021 examinations.

Subsequently a raid was carried out near Osa Crossing in Manjhanpur area of Kaushambi from where three persons identified Rahul Singh, Abhishek Singh and Uday Shankar Singh of Koraon area of Prayagraj were arrested.

Later, police arrested a solver Pankaj Kumar of Bihar’s Rohtas district from examination centre at Durga Devi Intermediate College at Osa. Pankaj was to appear in the examination in place of original aspirant Deepak Singh of Koraon.

The arrested persons informed police that they used to arrange for solvers for a price. STF officials said the gang also used to leak question papers and provide unfair means to aspirants through different means including bluetooth and other electronic devices. The charges depended on the kind of help they provided, STF officials said. Forged adhaar cards were used to provide solvers. “The gang was going to use solvers at some examinations centres at Kanpur and Varanasi,” The STF CO Navendu Kumar said.

“Solver Pankaj Kumar used to take ₹40,000 for appearing in the examination and out of which he took ₹20,000 as advance. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of IPC at Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi.