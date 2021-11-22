Home / Cities / Others / Soni meets health dept officials; to meet employees today
Soni meets health dept officials; to meet employees today

To resolve the grievances of Punjab health employees, Soni has called a meeting with them on Tuesday, where secretary finance has also been asked to be present.
Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also holds the charge of health, has said that he was working to ensure all genuine grievances are met. (HT Photo)
Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also holds the charge of health, has said that he was working to ensure all genuine grievances are met. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Monday held a meeting with officials of the health and family planning department to address grievances of department employees. Soni, who holds the portfolio of health, listened to demands of employee unions and after deliberation, he announced for a comprehensive plan to resolve all issues.

He also convened a meeting of department officers on November 23 (Tuesday) in which representatives of employee unions had also been invited. He directed secretary, finance, to be part of the meeting so that genuine demands of the employees could be met without delay.

Soni has also asked protesting employees to return to work as their demands will be met. Punjab Health Systems Corporation managing director (MD) Bhupinder Singh; National Health Mission MD Kumar Rahul, director health Dr Andesh Kang, and director health services Dr OP Gojra also attended the meeting.

