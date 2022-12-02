Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Son’s suicide after father allegedly beaten by cops, NHRC take cognizance

Updated on Dec 02, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, the commission has also asked whether any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family

NHRC India has taken suo motu cognizance in suicide case of Chhattisgarh man and issued a notice to the police chief (Representative Photo)
ByRitesh Mishra

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken cognisance and issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh police chief on Thursday over the incident in which a 23-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train after his father was arrested and allegedly beaten by the cops.

“The police illegally arrested and detained the father of the victim and also gave him severe beatings as mentioned in the news report. The son suffered humiliation and committed suicide out of embarrassment. A precious human life has been lost due to the apparent insensible and inhuman approach of the police personnel,” the NHRC stated.

The man identified as Harish Chandra Gendle, a resident of village Bhainsbod, was disappointed and disturbed over the alleged torture and beating of his father by the police and jumped in front of the train at Belha railway station under Belha police station limits, in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Monday.

Seeking a detailed report on the matter within four weeks, the commission has also asked whether any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family.

According to the police, on Monday, Harish’s motorcycle hit the bicycle of a school girl, following which the latter lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, police took Harish’s father Bhagirathi to the police station as the youth was not present at his home.

Bhagirathi was allegedly thrashed by police officers and constables.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parul Mathur suspended Rooplal Chandra who allegedly thrashed Gendle’s father. The incident also led to a protest by the villagers.

