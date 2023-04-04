Run-up to ULB polls: BJP responsible for unclean cities, spread of diseases, says Akhilesh

LUCKNOW In the wake of the urban local body (ULB) polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the incumbent BJP-led state government on Tuesday. The SP chief said that people are distressed over waste piles, filth, increased water tax, house tax, and power bills, price rise, and unemployment. He added that the voters will teach a lesson to the saffron party in the upcoming ULB polls. Voters will teach a lesson to the saffron party, said Akhilesh Yadav. (HT Photo)

“The mismanagement in cities and towns under the BJP government is troubling residents. Due to the lack of a proper system in cities for cleanliness, people are catching dengue, typhoid, and several other illnesses. BJP is responsible for all this chaos. The party betrayed the public over the Smart Cities project. People will give an apt reply to the BJP for all this in the urban body polls,” said the SP leader in a statement issued by the party.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh paid tributes to freedom fighter Jhalkari Bai at an event held at the party’s office on the anniversary of her martyrdom. “In the first war of independence in 1857, Jhalkari Bai played a very significant role as the trusted lieutenant of Jhansi’s Rani Lakshmi Bai. Jhalkari Bai was the commander of Jhansi’s women’s brigade -- Durga Dal. She helped Lakshmi Bai escape Jhansi. The valour story of Jhalkari Bai is well described in Bundeli folk songs,” said Akhilesh on the occasion.